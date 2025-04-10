Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots and added two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Buchnevich has scored in four straight games and has earned five goals and two helpers over his last six outings. The 29-year-old had not logged a multi-point effort since March 15 in Minnesota. For the season, he's now at 19 goals, 54 points, 143 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 74 appearances.