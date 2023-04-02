Buchnevich (upper body) won't play Sunday versus Boston, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Buchnevich will miss his third straight contest. He has accounted for 25 goals, 66 points, 118 shots on net and 52 hits in 59 appearances this season.
