Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores, assists in win Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buchnevich scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Buchnevich gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at the 11:36 mark of the second period, and he'd later assist on the final game, courtesy of a Jordan Kyrou empty-netter while on the power play. Buchnevich is up to 42 points on the season, and this outing allowed him to snap a three-game pointless skid.
More News
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Goal, assist in Sunday's win•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Prevents shutout Saturday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Strikes on power play•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Three-point effort in loss•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Provides pair of assists•