Buchnevich scored twice on five shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Buchnevich reached the 20-goal mark with his pair of tallies, but the rest of the Blues' offense didn't join in. The 27-year-old is on a six-game point streak, having amassed four goals and seven helpers in that span. For the season, he has 54 points, 97 shots on net, 46 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 48 appearances. While the team around him is weaker than it was before the trade deadline, Buchnevich remains a significant bright spot.