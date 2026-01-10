Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Buchnevich got the Blues within a goal late in the second period, but they couldn't pull even. He's posted three goals and four assists over his last nine outings. Buchnevich wasn't great in November but has found a better level of production lately and should be rostered in most formats for his scoring potential. He's at 24 points, 78 shots on net, 22 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 45 appearances this season.