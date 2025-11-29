Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Buchnevich ended his 16-game goal drought with the third-period tally. The 30-year-old was limited to just one assist in the first 13 contests of that slump, but he's picked up the pace with a point in four straight outings. He's still got work to do to be trusted for fantasy, but the recent turnaround is encouraging. Buchnevich is at three goals, eight assists, 40 shots on net and a minus-11 rating across 25 appearances this year.