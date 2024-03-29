Buchnevich scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Flames.

Buchnevich beat Dustin Wolf on a power play midway through the second period to put the Blues ahead 3-2 before adding a second marker with an empty-netter in the third. Buchnevich had gone 13 games without a goal before Thursday's matchup, though he'd recorded seven assists in his previous five contests. Buchnevich now has 26 goals and 58 points through 71 games this season.