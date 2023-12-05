Buchnevich scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 OT road win against the Golden Knights.

Buchnevich's goal was his ninth of the season, with helpers to Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko. He ended up with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and a minor penalty in 20:58 of ice time across 24 shifts. Buchnevich has been on an extended hot streak, going for eight goals and 16 points across the past 13 outings. He'll look to stay hot Wednesday at home in the rematch with Vegas.