Buchnevich recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Buchnevich set up Robert Thomas' first goal of the contest. While he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in more than two consecutive games since mid-November, Buchnevich also isn't enduring long droughts. The steady forward has nine goals, 11 helpers, 60 shots, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 24 contests overall while filling a top-six role.