Buchnevich notched two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Buchnevich helped out on both of Robert Thomas' tallies in the contest. With a goal and six helpers in his last four games, Buchnevich has been one of the Blues' most effective forwards in the second round. Overall, he's up to 11 points, 21 shots, 20 hits and a minus-3 rating through 11 playoff outings.