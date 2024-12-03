Buchnevich (lower body) is not expected back in the lineup versus the Jets on Tuesday, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, but he could be an option versus Calgary on Thursday.

Buchnevich will miss his second straight game due to his lower-body injury but appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, Buchnevich was producing offensively with two goals and six helpers, including three with the man advantage, in his last 11 outings.