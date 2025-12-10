Buchnevich notched two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Buchnevich finally earned his first multi-point effort of the season. He's on a four-game point streak and has three goals and six assists over his last 10 outings in one of his best stretches of the campaign. The 30-year-old is at 16 points, 51 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-11 rating over 31 appearances, but he may be worth considering again now that he looks to have turned things around.