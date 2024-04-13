Buchnevich supplied a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Blues were officially knocked out of playoff contention Friday, but we expect that Buchnevich will continue playing at a high level for the two games that remain on their regular-season schedule. After all, he's sporting an active five-game point streak comprised of a goal and four assists, with three of those helpers taking place on the man advantage. Currently the Blues' fourth highest-paid forward with a $5.8 million AAV, Buchnevich will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.