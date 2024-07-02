Buchnevich agreed to terms on a six-year, $48 million contract extension with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Buchnevich has reached the 60-point threshold in each of the past three seasons with the Blues, including hitting the 25-goal mark in all of those campaigns. There is no reason to expect any sort of production drop-off for the Russian winger heading into 2024-25, so fantasy players should be looking at him in the early rounds of re-draft formats.