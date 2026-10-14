Buchnevich distributed three assists, posted a plus-2 rating and had two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Buchnevich secured his first three-assist performance Tuesday since March 23, 2024. The 31-year-old winger recorded one assist in each phase of the game Tuesday, where he posted a shorthanded helper in the first period, then an even-strength apple, and finally a power-play assist late in the third. Overall, he now has four assists, five points, a plus-3 rating and eight shots on net across six games. While Tuesday's win was a big step in the right direction for Buchnevich in becoming a regular fantasy option in standard formats once again, he's best viewed as a streaming option in deep leagues with his current role on the team's third line capping his ceiling.