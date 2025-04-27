Buchnevich registered an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Buchnevich helped out on a Robert Thomas tally in the third period. This was Buchnevich's fifth straight game with at least one point, including all four playoff contests. During the postseason, he's played in a top-line role and earned three goals, four assists, six shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating.