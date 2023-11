Buchnevich provided a goal in a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday.

Buchnevich scored on the power play late in the first period to put the Blues up 2-0. It ended up being his first game-winning goal of the season and the 14th of his career. Buchnevich has six goals and 11 points in 15 appearances this campaign. He's been hot lately, supplying five markers and seven points over his last five outings.