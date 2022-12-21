Buchnevich scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Buchnevich's tally narrowed the deficit to two goals, but the Blues couldn't gain any more momentum in the third period. The 27-year-old winger has two goals and two helpers in four games since returning from a lower-body injury, and he remains a key part of the Blues' offense. He could be leaned on more heavily if Jordan Kyrou (upper body) misses additional time beyond Tuesday. Buchnevich has 11 tallies, 24 points, 53 shots on net, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 24 contests.