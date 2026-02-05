Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Strikes on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buchnevich scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.
Buchnevich picked up the pace recently with four goals and five assists over his last seven games. Five of those nine points have come on the power play. The 30-year-old forward is up to 12 goals, 34 points (13 on the power play), 107 shots on net and a minus-15 rating across 57 outings, primarily in a top-six role.
