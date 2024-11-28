Share Video

Buchnevich won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Devils due to a lower-body injury.

Buchnevich suffered the injury in the second period and was quickly ruled out during the subsequent intermission. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Flyers. If he can't play, Mathieu Joseph or Alexandre Texier could replace him in the lineup.

