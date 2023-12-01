Buchnevich posted two assists, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.
Buchnevich started the season slow but is now in the midst of a hot streak, posting seven goals and 15 points through the last 11 games while firing 31 shots on net. He's locked into a top-six role with a power-play presence and should be confidently started in most fantasy formats as a result.
More News
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Three points in Sunday's win•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Stays hot Sunday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Deposits only goal in loss•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Puts up two helpers•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Hat trick in blowout win•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Returns with two-point game•