Buchnevich posted 27 goals and 36 assists across 80 games during the 2023-24 season.

Last season, Buchnevich scored 26 goals and added 41 assists, but he managed that total through 63 games while he played nearly every game this season. However, Buchnevich was simply super-efficient last season, scoring on 21.1 percent of his shots. That's a rate that was bound to regress, which it did by plummeting to 13.0 percent this season. The 29-year-old winger is heading into the final year of his contract carrying a $5.8 million cap hit. The Blues will try to sign him to an extension this summer, but if he doesn't put pen to paper, the Russian winger will be subjected to trade speculation once again.