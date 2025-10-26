Buchnevich scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Buchnevich found the twine with a tip-in within the first minute of the second period to give the Blues a three-goal lead. This was his second straight game with a power-play goal, and the 30-year-old winger has been on a solid run of late. He has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven contests, posting two goals and four assists over that stretch.