Buchnevich scored a power-play goal and put two shots on net in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Buchnevich took advantage of a second-period brawl that resulted in five penalties and a man advantage for St. Louis. His goal was his first of the season, raising his point total to five through seven contests. While he's coming off his first year below 60 points as a member of the Blues, he still has a top-line role alongside Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, which should lead to more goal opportunities for Buchnevich. With a proven track record, he should provide solid offensive stats in fantasy and is worth a look as a streaming option if he can continue his near point-per-game pace.