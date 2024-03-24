Buchnevich notched three assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.
The 28-year-old helped set up all three goals of Jordan Kyrou's hat trick, one in the second period and two in the third. Buchnevich has gone 12 games without scoring a goal, but he's stayed productive with eight assists in the last seven contests. On the season, he's delivered 24 goals and 56 points through 69 games.
