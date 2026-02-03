Buchnevich scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

The veteran was part of three straight tallies for the Blues between the late first and early second periods as they built a 5-1 lead, before the home side put together a remarkable rally. Buchnevich has caught fire over the last couple weeks, racking up three goals and eight points in the last six games, including one goal and three assists with the man advantage.