Buchnevich scored two goals and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Buchnevich earned his first multi-point effort in seven games, and he played a key role in the comeback victory. The winger helped out on Robert Thomas' goal in the second period before scoring the equalizer in the third and the game-winner in overtime. Buchnevich has nine points over 11 outings in January, though his production is propped up by a pair of three-point games. He's at 16 goals, 37 points, 124 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 45 contests overall.