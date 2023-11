Buchnevich scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win.

He also chipped in a team-high four shots on net and a plus-2 rating. Buchnevich has produced back-to-back multi-point performances, and after a slow start to the season the 28-year-old has erupted for seven goals and 13 points over the last nine contests, with five of those tallies coming on special teams -- three with the man advantage and two shorthanded.