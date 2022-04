Buchnevich scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Buchnevich extended St. Louis' lead to 5-2 with his third-period tally and assisted on a pair of Vladamir Tarasenko goals. In eight games since the start of April, the 26-year-old winger has registered five goals and 14 points. Buchnevich has been a difference-maker offensively in his first season with St. Louis, setting new career highs in both goals and assists.