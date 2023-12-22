Buchnevich scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

After a scoreless first period, the Blues' top line of Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou took control, combining for three goals and eight points. Buchnevich has five multi-point performances in the last 14 games, a stretch in which he's racked up six goals and 15 points, but the 28-year-old has been curiously quiet with the man advantage. Despite seeing a career-high 3:02 in ice time on the power play this season, he has just one goal and zero assists in those 14 contests while St. Louis has been up a man.