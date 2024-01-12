Buchnevich tallied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Buchnevich picked up assists on a pair of Jordan Kyrou goals in the opening period, including a power-play marker, before tallying an empty-netter for his third point, capping a 5-2 victory over his former team. The 28-year-old Buchnevich came into Thursday's matchup with just one assist in his previous six games. He's now up to 13 goals and 32 points through 38 games in a top-six role with St. Louis this season.