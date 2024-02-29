Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Buchnevich's first-period tally stretched the Blues' lead to 2-0, but they stalled out after that. The 28-year-old has seven goals and an assist over his last seven games. That surge has him up to 24 tallies, 48 points, 154 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 57 appearances on the year. Buchnevich continues to be reliable in a top-six role.