Buchnevich had three assists, all on the power play, in Sunday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.

Sunday's apples bring Buchnevich to 52 points through 66 games. That solid total includes 24 goals, but it's worth noting that the goals haven't been coming as freely in recent weeks. He has yet to score a goal in nine games in March, and Buchnevich had just one helper all month prior to Sunday's outburst. Still, he's getting lots of ice time and is playing a significant role on the power play.