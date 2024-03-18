Buchnevich had three assists, all on the power play, in Sunday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.

Sunday's apples bring Buchnevich to 24 goals and 52 points through 66 games. It's a solid total for the season. However, it's worth noting that the goals haven't been coming as freely in recent weeks. In March, he's gone nine straight games without a goal and has just four assists in that stretch. Still, he's getting lots of ice time and is playing a significant role on the power play.