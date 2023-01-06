Buchnevich delivered three assists Thursday in a 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Buchnevich has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 10 games after missing four games with a lower-body injury. He has been held off the score sheet just twice in that span. Half of the points, including one helper Thursday, came on the power play. Buchnevich has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 30 games this season.
More News
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Goal and assist in shootout loss•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: One of each Friday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Picks up where he left off•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Back at it•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Not ready to return•