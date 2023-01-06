Buchnevich delivered three assists Thursday in a 5-3 win over New Jersey.

Buchnevich has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 10 games after missing four games with a lower-body injury. He has been held off the score sheet just twice in that span. Half of the points, including one helper Thursday, came on the power play. Buchnevich has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 30 games this season.