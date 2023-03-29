Buchnevich logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

Buchnevich picked up an assist on Justin Faulk's tally in the first period before scoring a goal in the second, burying a cross-ice feed from Kasperi Kapanen to give St. Louis a 5-2 lead. Buchnevich now has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two contests. The 27-year-old winger is up to 25 goals and 66 points through 59 games this season.