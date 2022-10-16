Buchnevich had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Columbus on Saturday.
The goal was a beauty -- he wired a one-timer from the right circle off a no-look pass from Torey Krug. And he set up Ivan Barbashev at 10:43 of the third on the rush for the game winner. Buchnevich's great leap forward happened last season when he scored 30 goals for the first time in his career and ended up with 76 points in just 73 games. The 27-year-old will look to show that leap was real and not a mirage.
