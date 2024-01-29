Buchnevich scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

He snapped home a one-timer from the slot early in the second period to tie the game at 2-2, then set up Brayden Schenn for the OT winner. Buchnevich has three multi-point performances in the last nine games, racking up five goals and 10 points over that stretch, and the 28-year-old winger is on pace for the second 30-goal campaign of his career.