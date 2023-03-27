Buchnevich tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Kings.

Buchnevich cut the Blues' deficit to 5-3 in the second period, beating Pheonix Copley after finding himself open in the slot. Buchnevich would later add an assist on Kasperi Kapanen's tally in the third. The two-point game snapped a four-game scoring drought for Buchnevich. The 27-year-old winger is up to 24 goals and 64 points through 58 games this season.