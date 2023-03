Buchnevich picked up a goal and assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

Buchnevich set up Robert Thomas' shorthanded tally in the second period before scoring a goal late in the third, firing a wrist shot from the circle past Martin Jones. Buchnevich has points in his last three games, with two goals and two assists in that span. The 27-year-old winger is up to 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) through 45 games this season.