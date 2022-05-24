Buchnevich scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and notched two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Buchnevich set up David Perron on the opening tally before adding a goal of his own in the last minute of the second period. Through four games against the Avalanche, Buchnevich has a goal and four assists. The 27-year-old winger is up to nine points, 19 shots, 19 hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating through 10 postseason contests.