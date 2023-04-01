Buchnevich (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Predators, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Buchnevich also sat out Thursday's 5-3 win over Chicago. He has supplied 25 goals, 66 points, 118 shots on net and 52 hits in 59 appearances this campaign. Jordan Kyrou is slated to play alongside Kasperi Kapanen and Sammy Blais again due to Buchnevich's absence.