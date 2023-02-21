Buchnevich (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Carolina, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Coach Craig Berube said Tuesday that Buchnevich will probably be ready to return Thursday against Vancouver. The 27-year-old forward sat out Sunday's game versus Ottawa after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday against Colorado. Buchnevich has compiled 16 goals, 43 points, 78 shots on net and 37 hits in 42 appearances this season.
