Buchnevich scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 6-4 loss to Carolina.

He put the Blues up 1-0 in the first with a one-timer on a cross-seam pass below the left circle while on the power play. Buchnevich has 12 points (six goals, six assists) over the past eight games, and he's put up points in seven of those eight. He had just six points in his first 10 games this season, and they all came in three contests. Buchevnich is back on track toward another near point-per-game season.