Buchnevich won't play Thursday versus Chicago because of an upper-body injury.
Buchnevich contributed two goals and four points over his past two games. Overall in 2022-23, he has 25 goals and 66 points in 59 appearances. Logan Brown, who was a healthy scratch in the Blues' last three games, might draw into the lineup Thursday and even receive some power-play ice time.
