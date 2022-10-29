Buchnevich (lower body) will play Saturday versus the Canadiens, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Buchnevich was activated from injured reserve earlier Saturday, but it was expected he'd still sit out one game prior to his return. Instead, he'll slot right back into his top-six role, barring a late scratch after warmups. The 27-year-old has been out since Opening Night, and he may need to shake off a little rust. He had two points in the season opener and is coming off of a 30-goal, 76-point campaign last year.