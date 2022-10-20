Buchnevich (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Wednesday against Seattle, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.
Buchnevich was initially regarded as a game-time decision, but he didn't join the Blues for Wednesday's pregame warmups. He has a goal and an assist in one game in 2022-23.
More News
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Two-point start to season•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Good to go Saturday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Sends pair of helpers•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Two points in Monday's loss•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Adds assist in loss•