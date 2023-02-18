Buchnevich won't return to Saturday's game against Colorado after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period.
Buchnevich's final shift of the contest came during the second period following a brief return attempt. He finished with just 6:04 of ice time. He entered Saturday's tilt with the Avalanche with 16 goals and 43 points in 41 appearances. It's unclear at this time if Buchnevich will be available for Sunday's game at Ottawa.
