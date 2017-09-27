Blues' Petteri Lindbohm: Placed on waivers
Lindbohm was waived by the Blues for the purpose of reassignment Wednesday.
Lindbohm has logged 40 games for St. Louis over the course of three seasons, but he's seen most of his action in the AHL. Last year with the Wolves, the 24-year-old notched eight goals and eight helpers along with 54 PIM in 52 outings.
