Play

Lindbohm was waived by the Blues for the purpose of reassignment Wednesday.

Lindbohm has logged 40 games for St. Louis over the course of three seasons, but he's seen most of his action in the AHL. Last year with the Wolves, the 24-year-old notched eight goals and eight helpers along with 54 PIM in 52 outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories