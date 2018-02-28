Lindbohm has undergone season-ending shoulder surgery, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

The Finnish blueliner spent the entirety of his 2017-18 season skating for AHL Chicago, recording a goal and three points in 23 games. Lindbohm will be a restricted free agent after this campaign, and it remains to be seen whether or not he'll get any serious interest from an NHL franchise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories